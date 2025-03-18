Top envoys of South Korea, Japan, China to discuss trilateral cooperation

The top diplomats of South Korea, Japan and China will meet in Tokyo later this week for talks on trilateral cooperation and other issues, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will join Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the three-way gathering on Saturday, the ministry said in a press release.The ministers will "assess the progress of trilateral cooperation" and "broadly exchange views on the future development of the tripartite cooperation, as well as regional and international issues," the ministry said.During the visit, Cho plans to have separate one-on-one talks with Iwaya and Wang, the ministry added.Yonhap