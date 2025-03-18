CJ CheilJedang kicks off biannual recruitment with global internship opportunities
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 16:02
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
CJ CheilJedang is set to begin its biannual recruitment on Wednesday, with the Global Frontier Internship inviting international students in Korea and Korean students abroad to apply.
The company announced Tuesday that it will launch its biannual recruitment on Wednesday. The process includes entry-level hiring, the Global Frontier Internship and the Future Marketer League.
Among the available opportunities, the Global Frontier Internship is an employment-linked program for global talent, offering company-wide roles and positions in the food division.
The Global Frontier Internship is open to international students in Korea and Korean students who have graduated from a university abroad or are expected to graduate.
After submitting an application, successful candidates proceed with a recorded interview, followed by a first-round interview, a two-week internship and a final interview. Full-time employment offers are determined after the second interview.
CJ CheilJedang's entry-level recruitment hires employees for company-wide roles and positions in the food and bio divisions, covering fields such as R&D, manufacturing, marketing, sales and management support.
Applications for the entry-level recruitment and Global Frontier Internship will be accepted from Wednesday through April 3.
The Future Marketer League aims to recruit marketers for CJ CheilJedang's food division, also offering an employment-linked opportunity.
Unlike traditional hiring processes, applicants submit a marketing plan for CJ CheilJedang's businesses and are evaluated based on their ideas and presentations. Applications for the Future Marketer League will be accepted until April 10.
An online recruitment information session will be held on March 24 for those applying to the entry-level recruitment and Global Frontier Internship. For the Future Marketer League, an in-person conference will take place in April, bringing applicants and current employees together.
"The recruitment process will focus on attracting top talent who are innovative and eager to challenge themselves, as well as those with a strong understanding of international markets and cultures," said a spokesperson for CJ CheilJedang. "We hope many talented individuals will join CJ CheilJedang on our journey to becoming a global food and bio company."
In addition to openings at CJ CheilJedang, other CJ affiliates, including CJ ENM, CJ Logistics and CJ Olive Young, will also begin recruitment on Wednesday, with application deadlines varying by company and position.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)