More universities roll out real-time lecture translations to support international students
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 13:51
More universities are implementing infrastructure for real-time lecture translations to assist international students with Korean lectures, although these services are starting on a smaller scale.
Starting this spring semester, Kangwon National University is trialing a real-time lecture translation service in four departments: the Department of Korean Language and Literature, the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, the Department of Sports Science and the Department of Visual and Media Studies.
The translation service recognizes speech and displays the lecture transcript in Korean and other foreign languages on the classroom screen, as well as on students' electronic devices.
As the service is in its trial phase, each department has been given one translation channel, and translations can only be offered for one class at a time.
While the scope is limited at the moment, the university plans to expand real-time translations to other departments if there is demand.
"We are considering expanding the service," said a spokesperson for Kangwon National University. "The real-time translation feature is in its trial phase and is being tested in four departments because we are unsure of the quality of the translations. We plan to expand to more departments if there is positive feedback from students and professors."
Another university that has implemented infrastructure for real-time lecture translations is Korea University.
The school announced plans to globalize its campus in September 2024 and will introduce real-time lecture translations starting this spring.
In line with these plans, infrastructure for offering real-time translations has been installed in three classrooms: Hankook Ilbo Hall, classroom 410 in the Media Hall and classroom 202 in the Woojung Hall of Informatics, starting this semester.
Although the infrastructure has been installed, the university said that real-time translations will not be offered this semester.
The real-time translation service will be provided based on the needs of students in the three classrooms, assessed at the start of each semester. According to the university, if no international students are attending lectures in those classrooms or if international students do not require translation assistance, real-time translation may not be provided, as it would not be necessary.
Sookmyung Women's University is also in discussions about introducing real-time translations in the future.
The university conducted a survey among professors to gather opinions on whether real-time translations during lectures would be effective. While no final decision has been made yet, a spokesperson for the university said that real-time translation could be introduced as early as next semester if the school decides to move forward with the initiative.
