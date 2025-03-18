North Korea blasts U.S. 'hooliganism' after American strikes in Yemen
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 16:01
North Korea on Tuesday denounced the United States' deadly military action against Yemen's Houthi rebels as a "wanton" violation of international law, urging Washington to immediately stop its use of force.
Ma Tong-hui, North Korea's ambassador to Egypt who doubles as envoy to Yemen, made the remarks in a report carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as the Pentagon was reported to have launched a massive military operation in Yemen on Saturday, targeting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.
The attack killed dozens of people, including many women and children, according to health authorities in Yemen. Earlier this year, Washington designated Houthi rebels as a "foreign terrorist organization."
"This military attack by the U.S. is a wanton violation of all international laws including the U.N. Charter and it is an open encroachment upon the sovereignty of other nation that can never be justified," the ambassador said.
Expressing "serious concern," Ma accused the U.S. of "resorting to its exclusive and unilateral geopolitical ambition" and "violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries."
He also urged the international community "to express serious concern and protest" over U.S. "hooliganism" that he said "disturbs regional peace and stability," calling on Washington to immediately stop its indiscriminate use of force.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
