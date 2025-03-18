 North Korean, Russian senior diplomats move toward high-level meeting
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 13:40 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 15:12
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo after signing the ″Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Russian Federation″ at Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

Senior diplomats of North Korea and Russia discussed arranging a high-level meeting aimed at improving bilateral relations TASS, Russia's news agency, reported Monday.
 
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-gu, and foreign minister Choe Son-hui during his trip to Pyongyang, according to TASS.
 
“The parties conducted a thorough exchange of views on key issues related to the development of bilateral relations, including the timeline of political contacts at the high and top levels,” the Russian foreign ministry was quoted as saying by TASS.
 
They also exchanged opinions on reaffirming their commitment to implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last year, according to the report.
 
Under the partnership, Moscow and Pyongyang have finalized a defense pact aimed at providing mutual military assistance in the event of an attack on either side.

tags North Korea Russia Kim Jong-un Putin

