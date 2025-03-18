 North Korean economy, public health delegations visit Russia for exchange: KCNA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean economy, public health delegations visit Russia for exchange: KCNA

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 10:02
This file photo, captured from the Facebook account of the Russian Embassy in North Korea on March 27, 2024, shows Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora, right, seeing off North Korean External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong-ho, prior to his departure from Pyongyang to Moscow the previous day. [YONHAP]

This file photo, captured from the Facebook account of the Russian Embassy in North Korea on March 27, 2024, shows Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora, right, seeing off North Korean External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong-ho, prior to his departure from Pyongyang to Moscow the previous day. [YONHAP]


North Korean delegations for economy and public health affairs have left for Russia, state news media reported Tuesday, signaling active bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
 
The government's economic delegation, led by Yun Jong-ho, external economic relations minister, left Pyongyang on Monday to visit Russia, the Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) reported.
 

Related Article

The purpose of the visit was not specified, although the delegation is expected to possibly discuss strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.
 
The visit follows the latest meeting of the North Korea-Russia economy cooperation committee, held in Pyongyang in November, where cooperation on energy, agriculture, science technology, public health and tourism was discussed.
 
The KCNA also reported that a separate working-level public health delegation also left for Russia the previous day, led by Public Health Minister Chon Sol-ryong.
 
Since the signing of a mutual defense treaty in Pyongyang in June between leader Kim Jong-un and President Vladimir Putin, North Korea and Russia have deepened relations across various sectors, with Pyongyang deploying thousands of troops to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
 
Also on Tuesday, the KCNA reported that a delegation from Russia's foreign ministry returned home Monday.
 
The Russian delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, had been visiting North Korea since Friday, and held meetings with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu.
 
The North's state media did not provide details, but the two sides were expected to discuss defense matters related to North Korea's troop deployment to Russia amid a U.S.-proposed cease-fire for the war.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia

More in North Korea

Unification Ministry expected to resume Panmunjom tour next month

North Korean economy, public health delegations visit Russia for exchange: KCNA

South Korean-U.S. militaries refine tunnel warfare skills

North Korea slams G7 ministers' call for Pyongyang to abandon nuclear arms

North Korean foreign minister meets senior Russian diplomat in Pyongyang as Ukraine cease-fire talks continue

Related Stories

North Korean parliamentary leader meets Russian delegation

Putin holds talks with high-ranking North Korean party member in Moscow: Report

North Korea deploys 12,000 soldiers to aid Russia in Ukraine

South Korea criticizes UNSC over North Korea-Russia arms transfers

Ruling parties of North Korea, Russia agree to expand cooperation: KCNA
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)