North Korean economy, public health delegations visit Russia for exchange: KCNA
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 10:02
North Korean delegations for economy and public health affairs have left for Russia, state news media reported Tuesday, signaling active bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The government's economic delegation, led by Yun Jong-ho, external economic relations minister, left Pyongyang on Monday to visit Russia, the Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) reported.
The purpose of the visit was not specified, although the delegation is expected to possibly discuss strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.
The visit follows the latest meeting of the North Korea-Russia economy cooperation committee, held in Pyongyang in November, where cooperation on energy, agriculture, science technology, public health and tourism was discussed.
The KCNA also reported that a separate working-level public health delegation also left for Russia the previous day, led by Public Health Minister Chon Sol-ryong.
Since the signing of a mutual defense treaty in Pyongyang in June between leader Kim Jong-un and President Vladimir Putin, North Korea and Russia have deepened relations across various sectors, with Pyongyang deploying thousands of troops to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
Also on Tuesday, the KCNA reported that a delegation from Russia's foreign ministry returned home Monday.
The Russian delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, had been visiting North Korea since Friday, and held meetings with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu.
The North's state media did not provide details, but the two sides were expected to discuss defense matters related to North Korea's troop deployment to Russia amid a U.S.-proposed cease-fire for the war.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)