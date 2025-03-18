Acting president issues veto against broadcasting watchdog bill
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:17 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:43
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday vetoed a revised bill that mandates a stringent quorum for convening meetings at the state broadcasting watchdog, calling it “unconstitutional.”
In his opening remarks at a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in central Seoul, Choi, who also doubles as finance minister, urged the National Assembly to reconsider the bill, warning that it could disrupt the “stable functioning” of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) as a central administrative agency.
This marks the ninth time Choi has exercised his veto power since he became acting president on Dec. 27 last year.
The bill, spearheaded by the lliberal Democratic Party and passed on Feb. 27, stipulates that a KCC meeting can only be convened if at least three standing members are present.
Although the commission has five standing seats, it is currently operating with only two, comprising KCC Chairperson Lee Jin-sook and Vice Chairperson Kim Tae-kyu, due to ongoing disputes in the National Assembly over appointments.
Two of the five members are appointed by the president and the remaining three recommended by the National Assembly.
Choi argued that the “strict” quorum requirement would prevent the commission from even holding meetings, thereby hindering the “normal operation” of the watchdog.
“The KCC oversees administrative duties related to broadcasting and telecommunications policies, as well as public protection,” Choi said, adding that the revised bill could suspend the government's executive authority over broadcasting and telecommunications, which is guaranteed by the Constitution.
“As a result, the commission will no longer be able to carry out essential functions, such as granting broadcasting licenses, handling violations, and waiving subscription fees in areas designated as disaster zones, ultimately causing harm to both the public and businesses,” he added.
Choi also pointed out that there is no legal precedent for mandating a quorum in such agencies.
Additionally, he criticized the bill for violating the principle of separation of powers, highlighting a provision that would automatically appoint a nominee recommended by the National Assembly if the president fails to make an appointment within 30 days. He argued that this undermines the president’s authority over appointments.
KCC Chairperson Lee, who resumed her post after the Constitutional Court rejected her impeachment on Jan. 23, emphasized that restoring the commission’s five-member system — rather than revising the Act on the Establishment and Operation of the KCC — is the fundamental solution to its operational issues.
Speaking at a press briefing at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday, Lee echoed Choi’s concerns, saying that the strict quorum requirement would “disrupt the commission’s functions.”
She further noted that other central administrative agencies, such as the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and the Personal Information Protection Commission, either do not enforce a quorum requirement or allow flexibility in attendance to ensure operations continue smoothly.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)