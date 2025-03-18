DP leader pays respects to anti-Yoon protester who died of heart attack in Gwangju

Reform Party nominates Lee Jun-seok as candidate for possible presidential election

Impeachment trial of Justice Minister Park ends after just one hearing

Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for 2 presidential security officials over obstruction

DP leader calls for unity, says Seoul could be bypassed in potential Pyongyang-Washington talks

Counterintelligence command officials suspended from duties for alleged role in martial law

DP railroads cash handout bill after derailing PPP filibuster

Yoon's approval rating remains at 20% amid first lady allegations, economic uncertainty

Rival parties neck and neck in polls, DP chief Lee still on top as next president