DP leader pays respects to anti-Yoon protester who died of heart attack in Gwangju
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 17:38 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:26
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
-
On Monday, Shin Sang-gil, a party member from the DP’s Gwangju branch, had a cardiac arrest while picketing in Buk District in Gwangju. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.
During his visit to the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju, Lee said the Constitutional Court should “swiftly conclude” the impeachment case to end the current chaos so “people would no longer suffer in the cold and die on the streets while protesting to protect” democratic values of Korea.
Lee noted that public resistance to deter insurrection — referring to Yoon's martial law and its ramifications — continues, mentioning Shin's name.
Lee wrote he would “accomplish a revolution of light” based on the democratic spirit that the past generation had shown during the Gwangju Uprising of May 18, 1980, on a cemetery's guest book. “Revolution of light” refers to a civic movement where protesters brought glow sticks to call for the impeachment of Yoon.
Regarding Shin's death, the party leader wrote that it is “excruciating to hear that the most passionate and dedicated comrade has passed away,” on his Facebook.
Lee noted that Shin’s death happened “while people were carrying out political tasks, which were supposed to be handled by the political sphere.” He added that his death would have not happened if the people’s representatives had fulfilled their responsibilities. Lee also wrote he would “succeed Shin’s calling.”
Starting Tuesday, Lee has been receiving police protection as his party requested the measure last Wednesday after reportedly receiving a tip-off of a plan to assassinate Lee.
Lee visited the funeral and delivered his respects to the bereaved families of Shin at around 4:20 p.m. and later met city and district council members representing the DP in Gwangju who have been on a hunger strike to urge the Constitutional Court to uphold the parliamentary impeachment. Also, he is scheduled to attend a protest at May 18 Democracy Square in the city at 7 p.m.
Lee’s visit to Gwangju comes as Lee thought it would be “appropriate to visit the funeral and deliver his condolences to the bereaved families personally,” according to a DP official cited by Yonhap News Agency.
The decision came after Min was transported to a nearby hospital due to his health concerns in the morning, which later prompted Lee to ask lawmakers on strike to stop starving themselves.
Lee reportedly told the striking colleagues that eight days of extreme caloric restriction was “sufficient resistance.”
Park said DP lawmakers in their first term, including Reps. Lee Jae-gang, Yang Moon-seok, Chai Hyun-il and Lim Mi-ae and Jinbo Party Rep. Jung Hye-kyung would begin the strike starting Tuesday afternoon.
On his Facebook page, Park wrote the struggle to impeach Yoon by liberal parties will continue “vigorously” until the day when the Constitutional Court rules the validity of his impeachment.
Earlier in the day, Park also posted a photo of Min with paramedics on his Facebook with a caption that reads, “What I have been worried about happened.” He additionally wrote that Min had not been able to sleep because of grief stemming from the sudden death of Shin during the protest in Gwangju.
