Impeachment trial of Justice Minister Park ends after just one hearing
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:28 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:41
- MICHAEL LEE
The impeachment trial of Justice Minister Park Sung-jae ended on Tuesday afternoon after the Constitutional Court held a single formal hearing to hear oral arguments for and against his removal from office.
Park was impeached by the Democratic Party (DP)-controlled National Assembly on Dec. 12 for his alleged acquiescence to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief attempt to impose martial law nine days prior.
During the two-hour hearing on Tuesday, representatives of the National Assembly urged the court to uphold the justice minister’s impeachment on the grounds of his suspected participation in efforts to implement martial law and his refusal to submit documents demanded by the legislature.
The Assembly’s lawyers said these actions “clearly show that the defendant has no desire to defend the Constitution or the rule of law.”
Park’s defense countered that his suspension was part of “a long line of impeachment motions passed by the Assembly without defined reasons” and called on the justices to reinstate him.
Although the legislature’s representatives asked the court to allow them to question Park directly, this request was denied by acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae.
The justices adjourned the hearing after announcing that they would reveal the date of their verdict on Park’s impeachment at a later time.
The National Assembly impeached Park following allegations that he did not oppose Yoon at a Dec. 3 Cabinet meeting, which took place just before the president declared martial law.
The legislature also accused him of discussing follow-up measures with Interior Minister Lee Sang-min the following day at the presidential safe house in Jongno District, central Seoul.
The National Assembly further claimed that Park ordered the preparation of additional holding cells at the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center in anticipation of arrests that were allegedly planned under martial law.
However, Park maintains that he actively tried to dissuade Yoon from declaring martial law during the Dec. 3 Cabinet meeting.
He also claimed that his meeting at the presidential safe house on Dec. 4 was unrelated to Yoon’s martial law declaration.
The justice minister has further denied instructing the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center to prepare additional accommodation.
The Constitutional Court did not mention after Park’s trial when it might announce its verdict on Yoon, whose impeachment process has surpassed that of his predecessors in length.
The court’s justices have had 94 days to consider the case since the National Assembly voted to suspend Yoon from office on Dec. 14.
The court ordered the reinstatement of former President Roh Moo-hyun 63 days after he was impeached by the legislature in 2004.
Its verdict against former President Park Geun-hye came 91 days after she was suspended by the Assembly in late 2016.
The court is legally bound to deliver a verdict within 180 days of receiving the Assembly’s impeachment motion against a government official, though most believe a decision will be announced well before that deadline.
As police have announced plans to ramp up security around the court on the day of the ruling, observers expect the justices to give at least two or three days’ notice.
As such, if the court does not announce a verdict date by Wednesday, its decision will likely be made public next week.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
