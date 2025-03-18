 Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for 2 presidential security officials over obstruction
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 19:06
Kim Sung-hoon, deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), walks into the National Office of Investigation (NOI) headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Jan. 17. [NEWS1]

Prosecutors have filed for warrants to arrest two senior officials of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) accused of obstructing investigators' attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Tuesday.
 
Prosecutors from the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office filed the request with the Seoul Western District Court to arrest acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo, chief of the PSS's bodyguard division, according to the National Office of Investigation.
 

Kim and Lee are accused of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant for Yoon in January, taking unjust personnel actions and instructing subordinates to delete records of phone conversations between Yoon and military commanders involved in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
 
The move came a day after the police again applied for warrants to arrest the two senior PSS officials.
 
Prosecutors earlier rejected the police's request to seek arrest warrants for the PSS officials over three occasions.
 
Yonhap 
 
