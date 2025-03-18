학생 줄었는데 사교육비는 역대 최대…지난해 29조 썼다
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 10:20
Private education spending hits all-time high of 29 trillion won despite fewer students, gov't measures
학생 줄었는데 사교육비는 역대 최대…지난해 29조 썼다
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Friday~Sunday, March 14~16, 2025
Spending on private education in Korea has increased for the fourth consecutive year, reaching an all-time high of 29 trillion won ($20 billion) last year.
private education: 사교육
consecutive: 연속
all-time high: 역대 최고치
한국 사교육비가 지난해 29조원을 넘긴 것으로 나타나 4년 연속 역대 최고 기록을 경신했다.
According to data released by the Ministry of Education and Statistics Korea on Thursday, total expenditures on private education for elementary, middle and high school students exceeded 29.2 trillion won last year, up 2.1 trillion won compared to the previous year. The increase comes despite the total student population dropping from 5.21 million in 2023 to 5.13 million in 2024. The survey was conducted last year on some 74,000 students at 3,000 elementary, middle and high schools nationwide.
student population: 학생 수
drop: 감소하다, 떨어지다
교육부와 통계청은 지난해 전국 초중고 학생 사교육비 총액은 29조2000억원으로, 전년보다 2조1000억원 증가했다고 목요일(3월 13일) 밝혔다. 학생 수가 2023년 521만명에서 지난해 513만명으로 8만명 감소했는데도 사교육비가 늘어난 것이다. 이번 조사는 전국 3000여개 초중고교 학생 7만4000여명을 대상으로 지난해 실시됐다.
Many Korean parents believe private education, such as private cram schools known as hagwon, is essential in giving their children a leg up academically and, ultimately, a better chance of entering a prestigious university, considered a sine qua non of success. In recent years, the Yoon Suk Yeol government has been pushing for less dependence on private education, such as by removing questions outside the official school curricula, or "killer questions," from the College Scholastic Ability Test.
sine qua non: 필수 요소, 필수적
dependence: 의존
많은 한국 부모는 자녀가 명문 학교에 진학할 수 있도록 교육적 우위를 제공하려면 사교육이 필수라고 믿고 있으며, 명문대 입학이 궁극적인 성공의 필수 조건이라고 여긴다. 윤석열 정부는 최근 몇 년 간 대학수학능력시험에서 킬러 문항 배제 등 사교육에 대한 의존을 줄이기 위한 노력을 해왔다.
However, total spending on private education has risen again, climbing from 23.4 trillion won in 2021 to 26 trillion won in 2022 and 27.1 trillion won in 2023. Last year, the percentage of students receiving private education peaked at 80 percent.
peak: 최고치, 절정
그러나 사교육비 총액 규모는 매년 증가해 2021년 23조4000억원에서 2022년 26조원, 2023년 27조1000억원으로 치솟았다. 또 지난해 사교육 참여 학생의 비율은 80%로 역대 최고인 것으로 나타났다.
By school level, private education spending reached 13.2 trillion won for elementary school students, 7.8 trillion won for middle school students and 8.1 trillion won for high school students. Expenditures rose across all levels compared to the previous year, with a 6.5 percent increase for elementary school students, a 9.5 percent rise for middle school students and a 7.9 percent increase for high school students. On average, parents spent 442,000 won per month on private education for elementary school students, 490,000 won for middle school students and 520,000 won for high school students.
expenditure: 비용, 지출
학교급별 사교육비는 초등학교 13조2000억원, 중학교 7조8000억원, 고등학교 8조1000억원을 기록했다. 비용 증가세는 초중고 모든 단계에서 나타났다. 초등학교 사교육비는 6.5%, 중학교 9.5%, 고등학교는 7.9% 증가했다. 1인당 월평균 사교육비도 모든 학년에서 늘었다. 초등학교는 월평균 44만2000원, 중학교는 49만원, 고등학교는 52만원을 썼다.
On the same day, the Education Ministry and Statistics Korea released a pilot survey on private education spending for children below the age of six. The survey was carried out among 13,241 parents from July to September last year. The data showed that, on average, households spent 332,000 won per month on private education for children below elementary school age.
pilot survey: 예비조사
교육부와 통계청은 이날 6세 미만 유아 사교육비에 대한 예비조사 결과도 발표했다. 지난해 7~9월 6세 미만 부모 1만3241명을 대상으로 한 조사다. 취학전 영유아의 부모는 월평균 사교육비로 33만2000원을 지출하는 것으로 나타났다.
WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)