Firefighting robots to patrol 2 major Seoul marketplaces

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that it will operate robots to patrol popular city markets for fire hazards.
The robots will be introduced at two markets and operated throughout the year: Mapo Agricultural and Marine Products Market in western Seoul in the first half of the year and Namdaemun Market in Jung District, central Seoul, in the latter half.
Equipped with a solid aerosol fire extinguishing system, the robots can detect fire risks and respond immediately. If a potential fire is detected, they will automatically alert the fire stations.
According to the city's fire and disaster department, robots will be especially useful for detecting and responding to fires at night after markets close around 10 p.m., as fires occur more frequently during these hours and cause 43 times more damage than during the day.
An average of 27 fires have broken out at markets annually over the past five years, causing damage worth 700 million won ($482,000).
The implementation of the robots follows a four-month pilot program from December 2023 to March last year at four markets in Seoul, during which 70 percent of surveyed merchants at markets agreed that the robots help prevent fires.
During the test run, the robots identified 85 potential fire risks by detecting temperature increases of at least 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) and alerted market personnel.
The city government also plans to conduct joint fire drills at markets, involving both the robots and firefighters.
