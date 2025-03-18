 Heavy snow causes road congestion, flight cancellations in latest advisory on record
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 09:07 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 10:00
Pedestrians cross the road by Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul as heavy snow advisories were issued across the country on March 18. [YONHAP]

Heavy snow advisories were issued for parts of the country Tuesday, as traffic congestion caused cars to crawl along icy roads in the Seoul metropolitan area, while some flights were disrupted due to the weather.
 
The heavy snow advisory, issued late Monday for the Seoul area, is believed to be the latest such advisory in the year on record.
 
Between 8 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, snowfall reached 8.9 centimeters (3.5 inches) in Seoul, 13.8 centimeters in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, 14.3 centimeters in Hwacheon, Gangwon and 9.0 and 5.2 centimeters in Dangjin, South Chungcheong and Sejong, respectively.
 
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the average vehicle speed in Seoul was 17.9 kilometers per hour (11.1 miles per hour), according to the Seoul Traffic Information Center.  
 
 

The Gangbyeon Expressway and Cheonggyecheon Road were congested with vehicles moving slowly at an average of 14 kilometers per hour, and Dongbu Arterial Highway was also congested with cars moving at an average of 26 kilometers per hour.
 
Multiple accidents were reported across the city as vehicles skidded on snow-covered roads.
 
At 6:18 a.m., a collision occurred at the entrance of Jeongneung Tunnel on the inner ring road toward Seongsan. At 6:36 a.m., a passenger car skidded on the snowy road from the southern to the northern end of Seongsu Bridge and crashed into the central guardrail. No casualties were reported in either accident. 
 
Pedestrians cross a street near Eulji-ro Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 18, as the latest heavy snow advisory was issued. [YONHAP]

Commuters faced heavy delays on their way to work, while students rushed to get to school. 
 
Pedestrians also struggled, with snow piling up on sidewalks, forcing many to walk cautiously or slip on icy surfaces.
 
Flights were affected as well, with four cancellations and five delays, according to the Korea Airports Corporation. The corporation cited strong winds and deicing and anti-icing operations as the main reasons for the disruptions. 
 
Maintenace staff shovel snow from Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 18. [YONHAP]

Meanwhile, the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) announced it would run 14 additional Seoul Metropolitan Subway trains during rush hour Tuesday.
 
The additional services included six on Seoul Metropolitan Subway Line 1, three on the Suin-Bundang Line and two on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line. 
 
Pedestrians cross a street in Hongje-dong, Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on March 18, as the latest heavy snow advisory was issued. [YONHAP]

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
