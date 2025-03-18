 Snow flowers
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:12
Two people observe flower buds through falling snow flurries in Sangnim Park in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang, on March 18, when snow blanketed most parts of the country and heavy snow advisories were issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration. [NEWS1]

Two people observe flower buds through falling snow flurries in Sangnim Park in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang, on March 18, when snow blanketed most of the country and heavy snow advisories were issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration.
 
Two people stroll among the snow flurries in Sangnim Park in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang, on March 18, when snow blanketed most parts of the country and heavy snow advisories were issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration. [NEWS1]

