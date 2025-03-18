Valley of defiance

As the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol nears, recent commitments from both ruling and opposition party leaders to uphold the court's decision are a welcome development. However, the most critical figure in this matter — President Yoon — has yet to make an explicit commitment to accept the ruling. Similarly, Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung only hinted that he will accept the ruling during a recent YouTube broadcast, while he attacks Yoon for defiance of the Constitutional Court. [Park Yong-seok]