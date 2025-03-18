 Valley of defiance
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Valley of defiance

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 21:12
 
As the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol nears, recent commitments from both ruling and opposition party leaders to uphold the court's decision are a welcome development. However, the most critical figure in this matter — President Yoon — has yet to make an explicit commitment to accept the ruling. Similarly, Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung only hinted that he will accept the ruling during a recent YouTube broadcast, while he attacks Yoon for defiance of the Constitutional Court. [Park Yong-seok] 
 
tags cartoons

More in Cartoons

Valley of defiance

Tuesday's fortune: Balance is key

Future and reality

Monday's fortune: Luck, challenges and opportunities await

Dancing in the dark

Related Stories

Future and reality

Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...

Et tu, Brute?

Tried in vain

From bad to worse
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)