Giants outfielder Lee Jung-ho to undergo MRI on tight back

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo is set to undergo an MRI exam on his back this week with the start of his sophomore campaign in MLB just days away.MLB.com reported Monday that Lee was to have the MRI test later in the day. The Korean outfielder had been set to start Saturday but was a late scratch after waking up with back discomfort.According to the report, Lee's back tightness lingered longer than the Giants had expected, which prompted them to send Lee for imaging and a follow-up exam.The Giants are scheduled to open their season March 27 against the Cincinnati Reds on the road.Giants manager Bob Melvin was hopeful that Lee will still have time to get ready for Opening Day, as long as he will be able to play in their spring training home in Scottsdale, Arizona, this week or some late exhibition games at Oracle Park in San Francisco next week."If he can play here or at home, we're fine," Melvin was quoted as saying on MLB.com. "This has obviously gone on a little longer than we expected, but hopefully we get some good news today. It's just not getting much better."Lee was limited to only 37 games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending left shoulder injury after crashing into an outfield wall at Oracle Park. This spring, Lee was batting .300 with two home runs, five RBIs and an on-base slugging of .967 in 12 games before hitting the sidelines.Yonhap