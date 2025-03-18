Heroes manager not rushing Yasiel Puig into preseason action

Yasiel Puig, the former National League All-Star back for a second tour of duty with the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO, has not played for a week in the ongoing preseason due to some muscle spasms.With the regular season just five days, though, the Heroes' manager, Hong Won-ki, said Monday he will not rush the Cuban outfielder back into action."He's able to do some light training but there's absolutely no point in trying to force him back into the lineup," Hong told reporters at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, before hosting the Lotte Giants in their penultimate preseason game. "He understands his body better than anyone, and we've told him to make sure he's 100 percent for Opening Day (on Saturday)."Puig was not in the starting lineup for Monday but Hong left the door open for Puig to make a pinch-hit appearance either Monday or Tuesday."If we think he's still iffy for tomorrow, then we will have him ready for the start of the regular season," Hong said, adding that Puig has not suffered any structural damage.In his first three preseason games, Puig batted 2-for-5 with three walks, but no homer or RBI.He is one of two foreign hitters for the Heroes this season, joined by outfielder Ruben Cardenas. KBO teams are allowed three foreign players each, with a maximum of two pitchers, and all but the Heroes have chosen to carry two starting pitchers and one position player in their foreign contingent.The Heroes, after finishing last in home runs and batting average in 2024, are hoping Puig and Cardenas could provide some much-needed punch in the lineup.Hong, though, said he didn't want to put any numerical goal for the two hitters."I think the performances of homegrown batters hitting behind them will be even more important," Hong said. "I am sure Puig and Cardenas will provide some boost, and I hope their positive energy can be contagious up and down our lineup."The Heroes are leading the preseason so far with 11 home runs, with Cardenas having gone deep just once. Lee Ju-hyoung leads the way with three dingers.Yonhap