Heroes outfielder savors first preseason home run in KBO

People may dismiss a preseason home run as meaningless, but don't tell that to Kiwoom Heroes outfielder Park Ju-hong.Once a highly touted prospect, the 23-year-old launched his very first KBO home run in a preseason game against the Lotte Giants at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Monday. Park, the Heroes' territorial draft choice in 2019, doesn't yet have a regular-season homer after 109 games spread over five seasons."I was so happy," Park said with a smile after the Heroes beat the Giants 4-3. "Even though this was only a preseason game, it still felt great to go deep against a KBO pitcher."Park's solo shot in the bottom of the second came off right-hander Park Se-woong, a national team-caliber starter and one of the KBO's top homegrown pitchers in recent years.When asked if it felt extra special to homer against such a quality pitcher, Park choked back on tears and said in a trembling voice, "All the pitchers at this level are really good."It was an emotional game for Park because he is trying to win an everyday job for the first time in his career, after never having appeared in more than 27 games in any of the four previous seasons. He turns 24 in a month and is already too old to be considered a prospect anymore.If he doesn't establish himself this year, Park will likely go down as one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory.Park said he came into the preseason trying to put as many balls in play as possible."I'd fouled off too many pitches in the past and struck out too often," Park said. "This year, I've been trying to keep my swing short and simple, so that I could pounce on mistakes."Park said he has noticed some difference this spring compared with the recent past and added, "I have confidence in the work I've put in, and I will continue to trust that."The Heroes are 5-3-1 (wins-losses-ties) for the preseason and lead the KBO with 12 home runs — a surprising performance for a team that many pundits think will finish dead last in 2025.Yonhap