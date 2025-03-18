Lotte Giants to start Charlie Barnes on Opening Day

The Lotte Giants will start American left-hander Charlie Barnes in the first game of the new regular season in the KBO on Saturday. Who will follow him in the rotation remains up in the air.Giants manager Kim Tae-hyoung said Monday that Barnes will get the ball in his second career Opening Day start. Barnes also started the first game of the 2022 season, his first year in the KBO.The team's other American pitcher, Tucker Davidson, appears to be a logical choice as No. 2 starter, but Kim said he might decide to send homegrown right-hander Park Se-woong on Sunday."Barnes has been coming along nicely," Kim told reporters at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, prior to a preseason game against the Kiwoom Heroes. "Davidson has pitched well, but we'll have to see how he does in real games. The first game will be important for both him and the team."Davidson tossed two perfect innings and struck out three batters in his preseason debut against the Kia Tigers on March 8. But five days later, the left-hander was knocked around for seven hits in four innings against the Hanwha Eagles.Park, 29, has been the Giants' top Korean starter for a few seasons but pitched to a 4.78 ERA in 2024, his worst number in a full season as a starter.Park got the start Monday for his third preseason outing. In two previous games, he was charged with four earned runs over five innings combined on seven hits, including a home run.Yonhap