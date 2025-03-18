 Lotte Giants to start Charlie Barnes on Opening Day
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Lotte Giants to start Charlie Barnes on Opening Day

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 10:27
Charlie Barnes [LOTTE GIANTS]

Charlie Barnes [LOTTE GIANTS]

 
The Lotte Giants will start American left-hander Charlie Barnes in the first game of the new regular season in the KBO on Saturday. Who will follow him in the rotation remains up in the air.
 

Related Article

 
Giants manager Kim Tae-hyoung said Monday that Barnes will get the ball in his second career Opening Day start. Barnes also started the first game of the 2022 season, his first year in the KBO.
  
The team's other American pitcher, Tucker Davidson, appears to be a logical choice as No. 2 starter, but Kim said he might decide to send homegrown right-hander Park Se-woong on Sunday.
 
"Barnes has been coming along nicely," Kim told reporters at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, prior to a preseason game against the Kiwoom Heroes. "Davidson has pitched well, but we'll have to see how he does in real games. The first game will be important for both him and the team."
 
Davidson tossed two perfect innings and struck out three batters in his preseason debut against the Kia Tigers on March 8. But five days later, the left-hander was knocked around for seven hits in four innings against the Hanwha Eagles.
 
Park, 29, has been the Giants' top Korean starter for a few seasons but pitched to a 4.78 ERA in 2024, his worst number in a full season as a starter.
 
Park got the start Monday for his third preseason outing. In two previous games, he was charged with four earned runs over five innings combined on seven hits, including a home run.

Yonhap
tags Charlie Barnes Lotte Giants KBO

More in Baseball

Snow forces KBO to cancel four preseason games on Tuesday

Heroes outfielder savors first preseason home run in KBO

Giants outfielder Lee Jung-ho to undergo MRI on tight back

Kiwoom Heroes continue confident preseason campaign

Lotte Giants' Hwang Seong-bin takes pride in improving defense

Related Stories

Giants focus on small ball with new lineup, revamped stadium

KBO teams close up foreign player rosters with flurry of weekend signings

Busan's Lotte Giants and the greatest KBO comeback that never was

Lotte Giants manager Larry Sutton steps down

Giants sign DJ Peters on one-year, $680,000 contract
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)