Snow forces KBO to cancel four preseason games on Tuesday
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 11:50 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 12:47
The KBO announced Tuesday that four preseason games scheduled later that day have been canceled due to heavy snow across Korea. The affected matchups were the LG Twins and NC Dinos, Hanwha Eagles and Samsung Lions, KT Wiz and Doosan Bears and Kia Tigers and SSG Landers.
The only exception is the preseason game between the Kiwoom Heroes and Lotte Giants, which will still take place at 1 p.m. at the covered Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul.
This marks the first KBO preseason game cancellation since March 21, 2018, when a game between the SK Wyverns, now called Landers, and the Wiz was canceled.
For regular season games, the KBO has only had one cancellation in its history due to heavy snow, a game between the Tigers and Doosan Bears on April 14, 2010.
Tuesday’s cancellations wrap up the preseason ahead of the 2025 regular season, which begins on Saturday. The regular season will run through October, followed by the postseason culminating in the Korean Series.
Before the regular season starts, KBO teams will hold a media day event on Thursday.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
