 Snow forces KBO to cancel four preseason games on Tuesday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Snow forces KBO to cancel four preseason games on Tuesday

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 11:50 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 12:47
Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon is covered in snow on March 18. [HANWHA EAGLES]

Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon is covered in snow on March 18. [HANWHA EAGLES]

 
The KBO announced Tuesday that four preseason games scheduled later that day have been canceled due to heavy snow across Korea. The affected matchups were the LG Twins and NC Dinos, Hanwha Eagles and Samsung Lions, KT Wiz and Doosan Bears and Kia Tigers and SSG Landers.
 

Related Article

 
The only exception is the preseason game between the Kiwoom Heroes and Lotte Giants, which will still take place at 1 p.m. at the covered Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul.
 
This marks the first KBO preseason game cancellation since March 21, 2018, when a game between the SK Wyverns, now called Landers, and the Wiz was canceled.
 
For regular season games, the KBO has only had one cancellation in its history due to heavy snow, a game between the Tigers and Doosan Bears on April 14, 2010.
 
Tuesday’s cancellations wrap up the preseason ahead of the 2025 regular season, which begins on Saturday. The regular season will run through October, followed by the postseason culminating in the Korean Series.
 
Before the regular season starts, KBO teams will hold a media day event on Thursday.

BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
tags KBO Preseason Cancellation

More in Baseball

Snow forces KBO to cancel four preseason games on Tuesday

Heroes outfielder savors first preseason home run in KBO

Giants outfielder Lee Jung-ho to undergo MRI on tight back

Kiwoom Heroes continue confident preseason campaign

Lotte Giants' Hwang Seong-bin takes pride in improving defense

Related Stories

KBO breaks preseason single-day attendance record, again

Korean baseball preseason set for March 8 with pitch clock rollout

The KBO's pandemic-friendly preseason

Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents

[VIDEO] Behind the scenes: Bayern Munich players at fan events in Tokyo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)