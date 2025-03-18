염기훈, 은퇴 번복하고 코리아컵 역대 최다 출전 기록  

2023년 12월 2일 수원삼성블루윙즈의 염기훈 당시 임시 감독이 경기도 수원 수원월드컵경기장에서 강원FC와 0대0으로 비긴 뒤 기자회견을 하고 있다. [뉴스1]









Yeom Ki-hun extended the all-time Korea Cup appearance record to 47 games over the weekend. The 41-year-old veteran midfielder retired two years ago, but somehow found his way onto the roster for K5 team Yangsan United.염기훈은 지난 주말 (3월 둘째 주) 자신의 역대 코리아컵 출전 기록을 47경기로 늘렸다. 41세의 베테랑 미드필더인 그는 2년 전 은퇴했지만, 어떤 이유로 K5 팀 양산 유나이티드 출전 명단에 이름을 올렸다.Suwon Samsung Bluewings legend Yeom came out of retirement to play for K5 club Yangsan United in a Korea Cup match against K3 team Busan Transportation Corporation FC on Saturday for his record 47th appearance in the tournament.수원삼성블루윙즈의 전설이었던 염기훈은 토요일(3월 8일) K5 팀 양산 유나이티드가 K3 팀 부산교통공사 축구단을 상대로 한 코리아컵 경기 출전으로 은퇴를 번복했고 자신의 47번째 코리아컵에 출전했다.The K5 is an amateur Korean football league that sits three spots below the second-tier professional K League 2.K5는 2부 프로리그 K리그2의 세 계단 밑에 있는 한국 아마추어 축구 리그다.Yeom reportedly joined Yangsan after its officials told him that he could “make good memories” at the K5 club.보도에 따르면 염기훈은 양산 관계자들이 이 팀에서 ‘좋은 추억’을 만들 수 있다고 해 합류했다.Whether Yeom is able to pursue his career at Yangsan is unclear, as details of his contract have not been disclosed.염기훈이 양산에서 선수 생활을 이어갈 수 있을지는 불분명하다. 그의 세부 계약 사항은 공개되지 않았기 때문이다.Yeom’s playing career came to an end at the Bluewings in 2024 after he took the helm of the team as permanent manager, but he resigned after struggling to lead the team in the K League 2 where the club was vying for promotion to the top tier.염기훈의 선수 생활은 그가 2024년 블루윙즈의 정식 감독직을 맡으면서 끝났다. 그러나 그는 K리그2에서 승격을 위해 분투하던 팀을 이끄는 데 어려움을 겪으면서 사임했다.He took an assistant coaching role at the Indonesian national team later that year and held the job until January this year.그는 이후 인도네시아 국가대표팀 코치직을 수락해 올해 1월까지 일했다.The K League legend did not take another coaching role after that, but he featured in the football reality series called “Shooting Star” on Korean streaming platform Coupang Play that aired from last November to January. The show pitted FC Shooting Star consisting of Yeom and fellow Korean football legends against eight teams from the semi-professional K4.K리그 전설인 염기훈은 이후 다른 코치직을 맡지 않았지만, 지난해 11월부터 지난 1월까지 한국 OTT 서비스 쿠팡플레이에서 방영한 축구 예능 ‘슈팅스타’에 출연했다. 이 예능은 염기훈과 다른 유명 선수들로 이뤄진 FC슈팅스타와 여덟 개의 준프로 K4 팀을 대결시켰다.