Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun hopes to take pitch against Oman
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 16:52 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 17:45
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun is ready to showcase his skills honed in Scotland for the Korean national team in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Oman on Thursday.
“I think my strength is more offensive dribbling skills,” Yang said in a video shared by the Korea Football Association on Tuesday, comparing himself to fellow national team regular midfielder picks.
Yang, 22, returned to the national squad after an absence of over a year on the back of his recently improved performance in the Scottish Premiership, where he picked up three goals and two assists in his past five appearances.
His recent stats starkly contrasted with last season and the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, during which he spent more time on the bench and failed to score a single goal until December.
The Celtic winger is confident that he has transitioned from the player he was last year.
“I think I’ve become a mentally stronger player,” Yang said. “I lacked a lot of factors, but I feel like I complemented those, although it is still not enough.
“I did a lot of core muscle training and built muscles to compete in a physically challenging league."
His call-up for Korea’s upcoming two qualifiers against Oman and Jordan marks Yang’s first inclusion in the national team under manager Hong Myung-bo, who took the helm last July.
Yang hadn't played particularly well before Hong took charge, but the Korea manager flew to Scotland in January to see him in action.
“I was very worried a couple of months ago, but manager Hong coming to see me [in Scotland] made me think that he does watch me, which motivated me to work hard,” Yang said.
Securing a spot in Hong’s best XI puts Yang in competition against regular midfielder picks such as Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain.
Yang can play on both flanks, but Son usually plays on the left edge, while Hwang has frequently occupied the right wing.
Hong’s squad this month also includes Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City, who deputized Son during the October international break and bagged two straight assists against Jordan and Iraq, in addition to one goal against Kuwait in the November break.
To make it more competitive for Yang, Hong can use Eom Ji-sung of Swansea City, who joined the national team after scoring his first goal for the Championship club earlier this month.
Thursday’s qualifier against Oman would be Yang’s first cap since his nine-minute appearance against Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup on Feb. 6, 2024.
The Celtic winger only has three senior caps under his belt with zero goal contributions.
Korea will face Oman at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Thursday before playing Jordan in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on March 25. The Taeguk Warriors will have one more international break in June in the third qualifying round after the upcoming two qualifiers.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
