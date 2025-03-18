Korea stays undefeated at women's curling worlds with two more wins

The host country Korea remained undefeated at the women's curling world championship with two more victories Monday.With skip Gim Eun-ji in charge, Korea beat China 9-6 in the early afternoon match and then defeated Turkey 9-4 in the evening on Day 3 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Uijeongbu Indoor Ice Rink in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi.Korea is a perfect 5-0 in the round-robin phase, with seven matches to go.The 13 teams in the championship will play each other once in the round robin and the top six will qualify for the playoff round. The two best teams will each receive a bye to the semifinals, and the remaining four teams will compete for the last two semifinal berths.The qualification matches and the semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, followed by the bronze medal contest and the championship final on Sunday.Korea is trying to win its first gold at the women's curling world championship. It won silver in 2022, and bronze in 2019 and 2024.At this world championship, Korea will also try to lock down a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The top seven teams in points earned from the 2024 and 2025 world championships will book their tickets to Milan, and Korea is in a good spot after collecting 11 points with its bronze medal at last year's world championship.Yonhap