White House official mentions 'persistent' trade deficits with Korea, China and Europe

Climate change may cost financial firms $32B by 2100: BOK

Some U.S. tariffs may be avoided on April 2 under pre-negotiated deal: Bessent

Gov't adopts permission system for home transactions in 4 Seoul districts

Korea to sharpen policy edge to bolster steel sector amid trade barriers, dumping

Related Stories

Trump, Xi to talk as soon as this week amid trade war fears

Steel trade consultations sought with U.S. after EU deal

Brace for the onslaught of Chinese EVs and Trump’s tariff (KOR)

Brace for the onslaught of Chinese EVs and Trump’s tariff

Korean delegation to visit White House to discuss cooperation in face of tariffs