FSS to investigate MBK Partners over Homeplus rehabilitation filing
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 11:34
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) will investigate MBK Partners, Korea’s largest private equity firm, following Homeplus' recent court-led rehabilitation filing, the regulator's governor said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
The regulator is set to begin the probe this afternoon.
Homeplus filed for rehabilitation on March 4 due to a liquidity crunch, drawing scrutiny toward its major stakeholder, MBK Partners. The firm faced criticism for securing funding from investors shortly before filing for receivership and for seeking rehabilitation, including potential debt cancellation, without making significant efforts to rescue the retail chain.
