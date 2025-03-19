 FSS to investigate MBK Partners over Homeplus rehabilitation filing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

FSS to investigate MBK Partners over Homeplus rehabilitation filing

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 11:34
Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun speaks during a press conference in western Seoul on Feb. 4.

Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun speaks during a press conference in western Seoul on Feb. 4.

 
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) will investigate MBK Partners, Korea’s largest private equity firm, following Homeplus' recent court-led rehabilitation filing, the regulator's governor said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
 
The regulator is set to begin the probe this afternoon.
 

Related Article

 
Homeplus filed for rehabilitation on March 4 due to a liquidity crunch, drawing scrutiny toward its major stakeholder, MBK Partners. The firm faced criticism for securing funding from investors shortly before filing for receivership and for seeking rehabilitation, including potential debt cancellation, without making significant efforts to rescue the retail chain.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Homeplus MBK Partners

More in Finance

FSS to investigate MBK Partners over Homeplus rehabilitation filing

Credit card firms in Korea post higher profits on commission gains

Kospi opens higher despite U.S. fall

Godfather or nemesis? Korea's richest man stands on a precipice

Bar none: Gold banking account value on track to exceed 1 trillion won

Related Stories

MBK Partners CEO to pony up personal cash to ensure payments to Homeplus suppliers

Homeplus CEOs apologize, ask for understanding as payments are processed

Coupang, AliExpress decline to buy Homeplus Express

Homeplus avoided liquidity crisis. Its parent company could lose a much bigger fight.

Homeplus enters corporate rehabilitation to head off effects of credit rating drop
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)