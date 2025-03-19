 The big screen short: Korea Exchange demos detection system
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 16:58
A demonstration of illegal short selling takes place at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 19. [YONHAP]

Officials from the NSDS Supervision Team 1 and KB Securities conducted the demo of a computer system to detect such illegal transactions. A ban on short selling took effect in November 2023 after cases of naked short selling — shorting a stock without first borrowing the necessary shares — were detected, but it is set to be lifted at the end of the month.
