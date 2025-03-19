The big screen short: Korea Exchange demos detection system
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 16:58
A demonstration of illegal short selling takes place at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 19.
Officials from the NSDS Supervision Team 1 and KB Securities conducted the demo of a computer system to detect such illegal transactions. A ban on short selling took effect in November 2023 after cases of naked short selling — shorting a stock without first borrowing the necessary shares — were detected, but it is set to be lifted at the end of the month.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)