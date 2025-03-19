현대차, 러시아 다시 가나
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 10:04
Will Hyundai return to Russia?
현대차, 러시아 다시 가나
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Washington’s determination to swiftly end Russia's war against Ukraine is raising the prospect of Hyundai Motor making a return to Russia, which has been largely swamped by a flood of Chinese cars in the last three years of its absence.
determination: 의지
swiftly: 신속하게
raise the prospect of: ~의 가능성이 제기되다, ~할 가능성이 높아지다
make a return: 복귀하다
be swamped by: ~로 점령되다
미국이 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁을 신속히 끝내려는 의지를 보이면서, 지난 3년 간 중국 자동차가 점령해 온 러시아 시장에 현대자동차가 복귀할 가능성이 제기되고 있다.
The Korean automaker is launching quick moves, signaling a re-entry with the two-year buyback option for its factory slated to expire in December and a desperate need to diversify its export portfolio amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of 25 percent auto tariffs.
signal: ~을/를 예고하다
re-entry: 재진입
expire: 만료되다
diversify: 다변화하다
현대차는 빠르게 움직이고 있다. 오는 12월 만료되는 2년 기한 공장 재매입 옵션과 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 25% 자동차 관세 위협으로 절실해진 수출 포트폴리오 다변화 필요성이 맞물려 러시아 시장 재진입을 예고하고 있다.
Hyundai Motor recently reregistered the trademark “HYUNDAI” with Rospatent, or Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property, some three years since it halted the Russian plant in March 2022. Russian government legally cancels trademarks if they are not used for three years.
reregister: 재등록하다
trademark: 상표
halt: 중단하다
현대차는 최근 러시아 연방지식재산권국에 ‘HYUNDAI’ 상표를 재등록했는데, 이는 2022년 3월 러시아 공장 가동 중단 3년 만이다. 러시아 정부는 3년 간 사용되지 않은 상표를 법적으로 취소할 수 있다.
It followed 17 applications related to the trademark of its Genesis vehicles and auto parts submitted last August.
application: 신청, 신청서
submit: 제출하다
이에 앞서 지난해 8월에는 제네시스 차량 및 자동차 부품과 관련된 상표등록 신청 17건을 제출했다.
Kia Russia & CIS also opened up a hiring post in the local job post portal to recruit experienced workers for technological consultants and dealer marketing.
hiring post: 채용 공고
recruit: 채용하다
experienced worker: 경력직원
기아의 러시아 법인도 현지 채용 사이트에 기술 컨설턴트 및 딜러 마케팅 분야에서 경력 직원을 모집하는 채용 공고를 올렸다.
Hyundai has not confirmed its return, adding that “nothing has been decided at the moment.”
confirm: 확정하다, 확인하다
at the moment: 현재로써는, 지금은
현대차는 아직 복귀를 확정하지 않았다며 “현재로써는 결정된 것이 없다”고 밝혔다.
Before the war, Hyundai had been a flourishing auto brand in Russia backed by its Europe-dedicated models like Solaris small-size sedan and Kia’s Rio hatchback.
flourishing: 성공적인, 번영하는
backed by: ~을/를 앞세워, ~에 힘입어
전쟁 전 현대차는 솔라리스 소형 세단과 기아의 리오 해치백 등 유럽 시장을 겨냥한 모델에 힘입어 러시아에서 성공적인 브랜드로 자리 잡고 있었다.
The combined share of Hyundai and Kia in the Russian market stood at some 27.5 percent in August 2021 before the war, becoming the No. 1 brand, beating Russia’s Lada. Its annual sales surpassed 370,000 units that year, making up 7 percent of the automaker’s total overseas sales
beat: ~을/를 제치다
surpass: 넘기다
make up: (수치, 비중 등을) 차지하다
현대차와 기아의 러시아 시장 통합 점유율은 전쟁 전 2021년 8월 기준 27.5%로, 러시아 브랜드 라다를 제치고 1위에 올랐다. 같은 해 연간 판매량은 37만 대를 넘어 현대차 해외 판매량의 7%를 차지했다.
“Russia is a market that Hyundai cannot easily give up on, and it is proven with history that Hyundai was one of the very few last manufacturing firms that decided on an exit from Russia after the war,” said Jeong Min-hyeon, head researcher of the Russia team at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.
give up on: ~을/를 포기하다
be proven with history: (과거 사례를 통해) 알 수 있다
exit: 철수
대외경제정책연구원 러시아팀장인 정민현 연구원은 “러시아는 현대차가 쉽게 포기할 수 없는 시장으로, 현대차가 전쟁 이후 러시아에서 철수 결정을 내린 마지막 제조업체 중 하나였다는 점을 보면 이를 알 수 있다”고 말했다.
“Russia, too, will desperately welcome Hyundai’s return when it must attract quality manufacturing investment and has to expand cooperation with Eastern countries rather than West,” Jeong added. “The negotiation will likely launch soon.”
attract: 유치하다
quality: 양질의
expand: 확대하다
이어 “러시아 역시 양질의 제조업 투자를 유치하고 서방이 아닌 동방 국가들과 협력을 확대해야 하는 상황에서 현대차의 복귀를 간절히 반길 것”이라면서 “협상이 조만간 시작될 가능성이 크다”고 덧붙였다.
