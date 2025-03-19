 BYD joins Korea's imported car association
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

BYD joins Korea's imported car association

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 17:03
This file photo taken Jan. 16, 2025, shows the BYD Atto 3 SUV at a media event held in Incheon, just west of Seoul. [YONHAP]

This file photo taken Jan. 16, 2025, shows the BYD Atto 3 SUV at a media event held in Incheon, just west of Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD has become an official member of the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (Kaida), the association said Wednesday, as the Chinese carmaker strives to carve out a presence in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
 
BYD advanced to the Korean market in 2016 to launch its commercial vehicles, such as forklifts, electric buses and trucks.
 

Related Article

 
In January, the company began selling passenger models in Korea, starting with the BYD Atto 3 compact SUV. Two other models — the midsize BYD Seal sedan and the midsize BYD Sealion 7 SUV — will be launched later in the year, Kaida said in a press release.
 
Kaida has a membership of 22 imported carmakers, which sell their vehicles under 29 different brands. The membership includes four commercial vehicle makers with four brands, it said.

Yonhap
tags korea

More in Industry

SK On inks 1 million EV battery deal with Nissan

BYD joins Korea's imported car association

Samsung CEO apologizes for weak stock price, vows to strengthen competitiveness

KITA urges Republicans to keep CHIPS Act on U.S. trip

Korea to sharpen policy edge to bolster steel sector amid trade barriers, dumping

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Fishing trawler sinks off Korea’s southern coast, leaving 4 dead and 5 missing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)