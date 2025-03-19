BYD joins Korea's imported car association

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD has become an official member of the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (Kaida), the association said Wednesday, as the Chinese carmaker strives to carve out a presence in Asia's fourth-largest economy.BYD advanced to the Korean market in 2016 to launch its commercial vehicles, such as forklifts, electric buses and trucks.In January, the company began selling passenger models in Korea, starting with the BYD Atto 3 compact SUV. Two other models — the midsize BYD Seal sedan and the midsize BYD Sealion 7 SUV — will be launched later in the year, Kaida said in a press release.Kaida has a membership of 22 imported carmakers, which sell their vehicles under 29 different brands. The membership includes four commercial vehicle makers with four brands, it said.Yonhap