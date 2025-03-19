 Samyang Foods shares rise to 52-week high on record overseas sales
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samyang Foods shares rise to 52-week high on record overseas sales

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 11:56
A shopper looks at Samyang Foods' Buldak Ramen products at a supermarket in Seoul on March 19. [YONHAP]

A shopper looks at Samyang Foods' Buldak Ramen products at a supermarket in Seoul on March 19. [YONHAP]

 
Samyang Foods shares shot up Wednesday to hit a 52-week high after the Buldak Ramen maker said its overseas sales grew by 65 percent on year to surpass 1 trillion won ($690 million) for the first time.
 
Samyang Foods' stocks were trading at 954,000 won shortly after markets opened, up 3.02 percent from the previous session and a 52-week high.
 
The food manufacturer said the same day it made 1.336 trillion won in overseas sales last year thanks to growth in the U.S. and Chinese markets. Exports made up 77 percent of all revenue, according to Samyang Foods.
 
Sales in the United States grew by 127 percent on year after Samyang Foods' products were stocked at major retailers like Walmart and Costco. Chinese exports grew by 75 percent.
 
Samyang Foods expects the global demand to grow further. The firm said its second plant in Milyang, set to be finished by June, will increase production.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Samyang Foods

More in Industry

Samyang Foods shares rise to 52-week high on record overseas sales

Godfather or nemesis? Korea's richest man stands on a precipice

MBK chair slammed for skipping parliamentary hearing on Homeplus debacle

Celebrity chef Paik Jong-won held over the flames amid roiling controversies

Auto exports hit fresh high in February on hybrid models

Related Stories

Buldak Ramen manufacturer to establish first overseas factory in China

Still hot

Samyang Foods, maker of Buldak Ramen, to enter health care sector

Samyang Foods reports 13% net profit rise in 2020

Buldak Ramen maker to spice up Coachella with exclusive partnership
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)