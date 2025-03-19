Samyang Foods shares rise to 52-week high on record overseas sales
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 11:56
Samyang Foods shares shot up Wednesday to hit a 52-week high after the Buldak Ramen maker said its overseas sales grew by 65 percent on year to surpass 1 trillion won ($690 million) for the first time.
Samyang Foods' stocks were trading at 954,000 won shortly after markets opened, up 3.02 percent from the previous session and a 52-week high.
The food manufacturer said the same day it made 1.336 trillion won in overseas sales last year thanks to growth in the U.S. and Chinese markets. Exports made up 77 percent of all revenue, according to Samyang Foods.
Sales in the United States grew by 127 percent on year after Samyang Foods' products were stocked at major retailers like Walmart and Costco. Chinese exports grew by 75 percent.
Samyang Foods expects the global demand to grow further. The firm said its second plant in Milyang, set to be finished by June, will increase production.
