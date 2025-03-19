Water Korea kicks off at Kintex

Related people view enterprise water products during Water Korea at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 19.Water Korea, the annual trade fair for the country's water industry, is hosted by the Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association and runs from March 19 through 21 in the venue's halls 7 and 8. Participating companies include Laolbio, Waterking, Samjin, Korea Entec and Conworth.