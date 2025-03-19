 Water Korea kicks off at Kintex
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Water Korea kicks off at Kintex

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 18:42
Related people view enterprise water products during Water Korea at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 19. [YONHAP]

Related people view enterprise water products during Water Korea at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 19. [YONHAP]

 
Related people view enterprise water products during Water Korea at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 19.
 
Water Korea, the annual trade fair for the country's water industry, is hosted by the Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association and runs from March 19 through 21 in the venue's halls 7 and 8. Participating companies include Laolbio, Waterking, Samjin, Korea Entec and Conworth.
 
tags Kintex

More in Industry

Coupang at work on $69 million North Chungcheong logistics center

Water Korea kicks off at Kintex

KHNP seemingly backs out of Europe, denies Westinghouse influence

SK On inks 1 million EV battery deal with Nissan

BYD joins Korea's imported car association

Related Stories

AI-powered classroom showcased at Kintex

Egg-cellence in robotics: Yuil shows off at Intermold Korea

K-Beauty content

Bigger robots

Buyers, sellers schmooze at Gyeonggi's Public Procurement Expo

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)