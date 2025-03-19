SK hynix ships HBM4 samples early to Nvidia
SK hynix announced it has begun shipping samples of its latest high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, solidifying its standing in the competitive AI memory sector.
The Korean chipmaker announced Wednesday that it has started supplying 12-high HBM4 samples to clients which includes Nvidia.
"SK hynix is starting the verification process of 12-high HBM4 products with clients as we started shipping out samples earlier than expected, on the back of our technological edge and extensive experience in the HBM industry," the company said in a release Wednesday.
"Mass production preparations are expected to be completed later this year."
As the sixth generation of its kind, the 12-high HBM4 can process 2 terabytes of data per second, the equivalent of more than 400 full-HD movies in a single second. This represents a 60 percent speed increase over its predecessor, the HBM3E, according to SK hynix.
“We have enhanced our position as a front-runner in the AI ecosystem following years of consistent efforts to overcome technological challenges in accordance with customer demands,” said Kim Ju-seon, president and head of AI Infra at SK hynix.
“We are now ready to smoothly proceed with the performance certification and preparatory works for mass production, taking advantage of the experience we have built as the industry’s largest HBM provider.”
SK hynix also unveiled a mock-up of its 12-high HBM4 for the first time at Nvidia's ongoing GTC event in San Jose, California.
At the event, Nvidia revealed a detailed road map for its AI processors, including Rubin, the successor to the Blackwell series, slated for launch in the latter half of 2026. Rubin will be equipped with HBM4 memory chips.
