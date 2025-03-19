 Solbi to take part in cyberbullying prevention exhibition at National Assembly
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 15:13
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, also known as Solbi [LEE JI-YOUNG]

Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, also known as Solbi, will take part in a special exhibition aimed at cyberbullying prevention, her agency Jian Castle said on Wednesday.
 
The “STOP! Cyberbullying” exhibition, aimed at raising awareness of cyberbullying, fostering a healthier online culture and addressing related challenges, is scheduled for March 25 and 26 at the Members’ Office building at the National Assembly, western Seoul, according to the event's organizers on Wednesday.
 

The exhibition will showcase the documentary film "Painting Through Pain: Refuge from K-pop Cyberbullying" (2024) centered on artist Kwon. This award-winning documentary, which received the silver award at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, explores Kwon’s struggle with anxiety and depression caused by malicious comments on social media and ongoing cyberbullying.
 
Kwon’s artwork project titled "Apple" will also be showcased at the exhibition to convey messages of peace and refined language. This project reinterprets the harmful aspects of online culture and cyberbullying, inspired by a single hurtful comment Kwon received: "Can you even draw an apple properly?"
 
Joining Kwon in this cyberbullying-themed exhibition are artists Kim Won-geun, Kim Jin-woo, Kim Tae-young, Seo Seung-jun and Eellos, according to the organizers.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
