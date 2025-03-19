Swiss gallery Hauser & Wirth announces co-representation of Korean artist Lee Bul
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 18:34
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The Swiss art gallery Hauser & Wirth said Wednesday that it now co-represents artist Lee Bul alongside the Seoul-based gallery BB&M.
Lee’s works, a sculpture titled “Untitled (Anagram Leather #11 T.O.T.)” (2003/2018) and a new diptych painting “Perdu CCIX,” will be featured in Hauser & Wirth’s booth at the upcoming Art Basel Hong Kong from March 28 to 30.
The 61-year-old artist will also participate in a major touring survey co-curated by the Leeum Museum of Art in central Seoul and the M+ in Hong Kong, beginning September.
Lee’s four-decade practice spans drawings, sculptures, paintings, installations and performances, which depict sociopolitical themes related to beauty, gender politics and corruption.
She has held solo exhibitions at renowned venues all over the world, including at the Hayward Gallery in London and the Seoul Museum of Art in Seoul and participated in the 2019 Venice Biennale.
Four commissioned sculptures by the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York are currently on view at the museum’s facade until June 10.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lee Bul to Hauser & Wirth and are honored to work in collaboration with BB&M to bring this remarkable artist’s achievements to ever wider international audiences. Lee is recognized as the foremost Korean artist of her generation,” Marc Payot, president at Hauser & Wirth, said in a press release.
