Swiss gallery Hauser & Wirth announces co-representation of Korean artist Lee Bul

U.S. Supreme Court revives case around Nazi-looted impressionist painting in Spanish museum

Children's nursery rhyme to embody Korean Pavilion's past and future at architecture biennale

Solbi to take part in cyberbullying prevention exhibition at National Assembly

Related Stories

Yoo Youngkuk exhibition finds the 'golden mean' between two extremes at PKM Gallery

Auction house Phillips, local galleries hold exhibits alongside Frieze Seoul

Artist Mona Hatoum contrasts safety with danger at first exhibition in Seoul

Hair clips and walnuts: Joeun Kim Aatchim's delicate drawings showcased in art exhibit

'Heavy Sketchbook,' 'Identity' and other exhibitions to check out in Korea