Love is an art — and a skill (KOR)

As I walked past a convenience store, a colorful banner caught my eye. “White Day!” it proclaimed, above shelves stacked with an assortment of candies. My wife rarely eats sweets, but today, I figured, would be an exception.White Day. The tradition is said to have originated in Japan. The idea was simple: on Valentine’s Day, women would express their love with chocolates. A month later, on March 14, men would reciprocate with gifts — typically white chocolates, white candies, or even white handkerchiefs. Over time, the holiday evolved into a more general occasion for men to give sweets to their partners. Love, it seems, comes with an endless list of occasions to observe. And love, as always, is never easy.In truth, love was never meant to be easy. If it were, why would so many people shed tears over heartbreak? Love is not something that happens with feeling alone. It is a delicate balance of care, responsibility, respect and understanding — a work of art in itself. That is why Erich Fromm called love a skill, something one must learn, practice and refine.Psychologist Robert Sternberg, in his “Triangular Theory of Love,” identified three essential components of a complete relationship: passion, intimacy and commitment. Commitment, he argued, is the effort required to sustain love. Even with passion and intimacy, without commitment, love remains no more than a fleeting romance.The simplest and most common way to nurture love is through expression. “Do I really need to say it?” some may ask. But without words or gestures, how would anyone truly know? This is true not only for love but for anything intangible — without affirmation, its presence can be uncertain. Perhaps that is why people exchange rings or commemorate anniversaries with gifts: to give love a visible form.We are all clumsy in the art of love — so much so that, at times, we even hurt the people we cherish most. But that only means we must try harder. Even if it feels awkward, expressing love is an effort worth making. Whether it’s a box of candy on White Day or something simpler — a single flower, a cup of coffee, or just a few heartfelt words — why not take the chance to say, “Thank you. I love you.”편의점 앞을 지나는데 알록달록한 현수막이 눈에 띈다. ‘화이트데이!’ 진열장에 놓여있는 각종 사탕들. 평소 사탕을 먹지 않는 아내지만, 오늘만은 예외일 것이다.화이트데이. 일본에서 시작되었다는데, 원래는 밸런타인데이에 여성이 남성에게 초콜릿으로 사랑을 고백하면, 남성이 한 달 뒤 흰 초콜릿, 흰 사탕, 흰 손수건 등 흰색의 물건으로 자신의 마음을 대답하는 날이라고 한다. 요즘에는 고백과 상관없이 남성이 연인에게 사탕을 선물하는 날로 정리된 듯하다. 사랑하는 사람 사이에 챙겨야 하는 게 뭐가 이리도 많은지. 사랑도 쉽지 않다.그런데 원래 사랑은 어렵다. 사랑이 쉽다면, 왜 많은 사람이 눈물을 흘리며 사랑의 상처에 괴로워하겠는가? 사랑은 단순히 마음 하나로 할 수 있는 것이 아니다. 사랑은 배려·책임·존경·이해가 어우러진 종합 예술이다. 그래서 에리히 프롬은 사랑을 배우고 연습하고 노력해야 하는 ‘기술’이라고 했다.심리학자인 스턴버그는 ‘사랑의 삼각형 이론’에서 완전한 사랑을 하기 위해 필요한 3가지 요소로 열정·친밀, 그리고 헌신을 꼽았다. 헌신은 관계를 유지하기 위한 모든 종류의 노력을 이야기한다. 열정과 친밀의 마음이 있어도 헌신이 없는 사랑은 낭만적 사랑에 그칠 뿐이다.가장 쉽고 흔한 노력은 사랑을 표현하는 것이다. “그걸 꼭 말로 해야 알아?”라고 반문하기도 하지만, 사실 말하지 않고 표현하지 않으면 어찌 알 수 있겠나. 사랑만이 아니다. 원래 보이지 않는 것은 그 존재를 확인하기 쉽지 않다. 그래서 우리는 반지로 혹은 기념일의 선물로 사랑의 존재를 눈으로 확인하길 원한다.가장 사랑하는 가족에게조차 상처를 줄 만큼 우리는 사랑의 기술에 서툴다. 어색해도 사랑의 마음을 표현하는 노력은 해야 하지 않을까. 화이트데이의 사탕은 아니더라도, 오늘 사랑하는 사람에게 꽃 한 송이라도, 커피 한잔이라도, 아니면 ‘고마워, 사랑해’ 말 한마디라도 건네보면 좋겠다.