Yoon must commit to accepting the impeachment ruling (KOR)

As the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol drags on, the divide between factions for and against the impeachment has deepened. Compared to the trials of two former presidents, Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, the extended deliberation has heightened concerns over the post-ruling landscape. Since Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, and the subsequent impeachment motion, Korea has found itself in a state of near-paralysis, with normal governance all but impossible. The urgent need to respond to rapidly evolving international dynamics is being overshadowed by escalating partisan strife and national discord. With the court's ruling imminent, fears persist that tensions may intensify rather than subside.As judgment day approaches, the political establishment must restore composure and demonstrate its ability to reunite the nation. To achieve this, the public must be assured that the ruling will be respected, regardless of the outcome. In this regard, recent commitments from both ruling and opposition party leaders to uphold the court's decision are a welcome development. Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the conservative People Power Party(PPP), stated unequivocally, "The party's official stance is to accept the court's judgment." Similarly, liberal Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae affirmed, "Respecting the court's decision is a given for any politician."However, the most critical figure in this matter — President Yoon — has yet to make an explicit commitment to accept the ruling. During his final statement at the impeachment trial on Feb. 25, he expressed gratitude to the justices for their diligent efforts but stopped short of pledging to abide by their decision.Attention has also turned to DP leader Lee Jae-myung's ambiguous stance on the matter. While Lee hinted at his willingness to accept the ruling during a YouTube broadcast, his remarks lacked the clarity needed to fully assure the public. The recent surge in increasingly aggressive rallies for both sides, along with direct threats against politicians, underscores the responsibility of both ruling and opposition leaders to take a firm and unambiguous position.The Constitutional Court's ruling is final and cannot be challenged under Korea's present legal system. No matter how difficult it may be for some to accept, it is the duty of political leaders to respect the justices' decision and work toward national stability. This is why unequivocal public commitments from both parties are essential. In particular, President Yoon, as the central figure in this crisis, must explicitly declare his respect for the decision. Yet, apart from statements issued by his legal representatives, he has remained largely silent on this crucial issue.As the ruling draws near, President Yoon’s failure to affirm his acceptance could be misinterpreted by his supporters as a signal of defiance, potentially deepening national divisions. To prevent further turmoil, he and both party leaders must prepare a road map for restoring political stability in the aftermath of the impeachment proceedings. The first step in this process is a firm, public commitment to honor the Constitutional Court’s ruling — without exception, without hesitation.윤석열 대통령에 대한 헌법재판소의 탄핵심판이 길어지면서 탄핵 찬반 진영의 대립과 갈등이 극심해지고 있다. 노무현·박근혜 전 대통령에 비해 심리 기간이 길어지면서 헌재 결정 이후 상황에 대한 우려가 커지고 있다. 12·3 비상계엄 선포와 윤 대통령 탄핵소추 이후 우리나라는 정상적인 국정 운영이 어려워진 상황이다. 급변하는 국제정세에 기민하게 대응해야 하는 국면이지만 날로 심해지는 여야 대립과 국론 분열이 나라의 발목을 잡고 있다. 조만간 이뤄질 헌재의 선고를 계기로 서둘러 혼란을 수습하고 국정이 제자리를 찾아가야 하나 현재로선 파열음이 더 커지리란 걱정이 많다.헌재 선고가 다가오는 만큼 정치권은 하루빨리 냉정함을 되찾아 국론을 재결집하는 역량을 발휘해야 한다. 그러기 위해선 헌재가 윤 대통령 탄핵에 대해 기각하든, 인용하든 모든 국민이 결과에 승복할 것이란 확신이 필요하다. 여야 지도부가 최근 들어 헌재 결정에 승복하겠다는 발언을 잇따라 내놓은 건 그런 점에서 다행이다. 권성동 국민의힘 원내대표는 “당의 공식 입장은 헌재의 판단 결과에 승복하겠다는 것”이라고 말했고, 박찬대 민주당 원내대표 역시 “헌재 판단을 존중하는 것은 정치인으로 당연하다”고 밝혔다.하지만 막상 핵심 당사자인 윤 대통령은 아직 헌재 결정에 승복하겠다는 약속을 내놓지 않았다. 윤 대통령은 지난달 25일 헌재 탄핵심판 최후진술에서 “충실한 심리에 애써 주신 헌법재판관님들께 감사드린다”고 하면서도 재판관들의 결정에 승복하겠다는 의사를 밝히지는 않았다.헌재 결정이 예상보다 지연되면서 이재명 민주당 대표의 명확한 승복 약속 역시 관심이 쏠린다. 이 대표는 유튜브에서 승복 의사를 비치긴 했지만, 국민에게 확신을 주기엔 미흡한 수준이었다. 최근 들어 탄핵 찬반 장외집회가 더 격렬해지고 정치인 살해 협박까지 나오는 데에는 이처럼 무책임한 태도를 취하는 여야 수뇌부의 책임이 크다.단심제인 헌재 결정은 불복할 방법이 없다. 자신의 입장에서 아무리 수긍하기 어려워도 재판관들의 결정을 존중하고 혼란 수습에 나서는 게 정치 지도자의 도리다. 여야 지도부가 국민 앞에 명확한 승복 의사를 밝혀야 하는 이유다. 특히 윤 대통령은 혼란의 원인을 제공한 당사자로서 누구보다 헌재 결정 존중 의사를 분명히 밝혀야 하나 변호인 발언 이외엔 뚜렷한 입장 표명이 없다. 결정의 날이 다가오는데도 승복 의사를 밝히지 않으면 지지자들에겐 불복의 메시지로 해석될 가능성이 크다. 이는 헌재 결정 이후 더 심각한 국론 분열을 초래할 수 있다. 윤 대통령과 여야 지도부는 탄핵심판 태풍이 지나간 후 나라를 정상화하는 방안을 준비해야 한다. 그 첫 단계가 헌재 결정 승복 약속이다.