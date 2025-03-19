 Big Bang's Daesung to begin Asian solo tour in Seoul next month
Big Bang's Daesung to begin Asian solo tour in Seoul next month

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 13:48
Singer Daesung in an official poster for his upcoming Asian tour “D’s WAVE” [RND COMPANY]

Big Bang member Daesung will kick off his “D’s WAVE” Asian tour with two shows on April 26 and 27 at Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, his agency RND Company said on Wednesday.
 
The Seoul leg of Daesung’s upcoming Asian tour will mark the artist’s first solo concerts in Korea, according to the agency. Other locations for the concert tour have not been revealed yet.
 

Ticket sales for the members of the fan community platform b.stage will open on March 27 at 8 p.m., and general ticket sales will be available on April 1 at 8 p.m.
 
Further information regarding the concert will be available on the artist’s official social media accounts.
 
Daesung held a meet and greet event ,“D’s ROAD,” in Korea and across other Asian cities, including Taipei and Bangkok from March through July last year. The artist also hosted live tour events “D’s IS ME” across 10 cities in Japan from April to December last year.
 
Daesung will release his first solo EP "D's WAVE" on April 8.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Big Bang's Daesung to begin Asian solo tour in Seoul next month

