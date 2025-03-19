Bigger than BTS? Jimin's 'Who' breaks 'Dynamite' record as longest-charting song on Billboard Hot 100.
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 13:54 Updated: 19 Mar. 2025, 13:54
BTS member Jimin broke the record for holding the longest-charting K-pop song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, surpassing “Dynamite” (2020) by his own group BTS.
According to the American music rankings organization on Tuesday, Jimin's lead track “Who” (2024) on his second studio album “Muse” jumped 12 spots to reach No. 29, marking its 33rd consecutive week on the singles chart. This breaks the previous record of 32 consecutive weeks held by “Dynamite.”
Last week, the artist surpassed Psy to become the longest-charting K-pop solo artist on the chart to tie with BTS. “Gangnam Style” (2012), one of the earliest K-pop global hits, had held the previous record at 31 weeks in 2012.
Meanwhile, fellow BTS member J-Hope debuted at No. 66 with his single “Sweet Dreams” featuring Miguel.
Three tracks from Blackpink member Jennie's latest solo album, “Ruby,” entered the chart, with “Handlebars” at No. 80, “like Jennie” at No. 83 and “ExtraL” at No. 99.
Rosé continued strong, with her hit single “APT.” (2024) featuring Bruno Mars holding steady at No. 6 in its 21st consecutive week.
