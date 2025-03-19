 Hip-hop boy band 82Major to release new album next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Hip-hop boy band 82Major to release new album next month

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 19 Mar. 2025, 17:22
Boy band 82Major members pose for photos during a showcase on Oct. 15, 2024, at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band 82Major members pose for photos during a showcase on Oct. 15, 2024, at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Hip-hop boy band 82Major will return with a new album on April 14, the group’s agency Great M Entertainment said on Wednesday. The title of the album has not been released yet.
 
The upcoming album will mark the boy band's first music in six months after the release of its second EP "X-82."
 
With "X-82," released on Oct. 15 last year, the group nabbed its first Billboard chart success, with the album landing at No. 15 on the World Sales chart, No. 37 on the Current Album Sales chart and No. 45 on the Top Album Sales cahrt during the first week of November in 2024.
 

Related Article

 
The hip-hop band held its third concert series in Korea, titled "82Major BOOM,” from Jan. 17 to 19, and hosted its inaugural standalone concert in Japan on Jan. 25, according to its agency.
 
82Major debuted on Oct. 11, 2023, as Great M Entertainment's first boy band. It consists of six members: Hwang Sung-bin, Nam Sung-mo, Cho Sung-il, Park Seok-jun, Yoon Yae-chan and Kim Do-gyun.
 
The group's name, 82Major, combines "82," Korea's international calling code, with the word "major," reflecting 82Major's ambition to become a leading K-pop boy band representing Korea, according to the agency.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags 82Major

More in K-pop

Hip-hop boy band 82Major to release new album next month

Bigger than BTS? Jimin's 'Who' breaks 'Dynamite' record as longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100.

Big Bang's Daesung to begin Asian solo tour in Seoul next month

Twice to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, more K-pop acts set to perform

K-pop rock band N.Flying to hold '&CON4: Full Circle' concerts in Seoul and Busan

Related Stories

Boy band 82Major returns with high energy second EP

Rookie boy band 82Major to release album on April 29

Boy band 82Major touts tougher hip-hop sound in new EP 'Beat by 82'

New boy band 82Major to launch this year

82Major releases "Sure Thing" music video ahead of Oct. 11 debut
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)