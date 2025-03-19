Hip-hop boy band 82Major to release new album next month
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 19 Mar. 2025, 17:22
Hip-hop boy band 82Major will return with a new album on April 14, the group’s agency Great M Entertainment said on Wednesday. The title of the album has not been released yet.
The upcoming album will mark the boy band's first music in six months after the release of its second EP "X-82."
With "X-82," released on Oct. 15 last year, the group nabbed its first Billboard chart success, with the album landing at No. 15 on the World Sales chart, No. 37 on the Current Album Sales chart and No. 45 on the Top Album Sales cahrt during the first week of November in 2024.
The hip-hop band held its third concert series in Korea, titled "82Major BOOM,” from Jan. 17 to 19, and hosted its inaugural standalone concert in Japan on Jan. 25, according to its agency.
82Major debuted on Oct. 11, 2023, as Great M Entertainment's first boy band. It consists of six members: Hwang Sung-bin, Nam Sung-mo, Cho Sung-il, Park Seok-jun, Yoon Yae-chan and Kim Do-gyun.
The group's name, 82Major, combines "82," Korea's international calling code, with the word "major," reflecting 82Major's ambition to become a leading K-pop boy band representing Korea, according to the agency.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)