Jay Park to begin 'Serenades & Body Rolls' world tour with Seoul shows in May
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 18:19
Jay Park will kick off his “Serenades & Body Rolls” world tour with two shows on May 24 and 25 at SK Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul, his agency More Vision said on Wednesday.
The upcoming tour will mark the artist’s first world tour in six years since his inaugural solo world tour “SEXY 4EVA,” which ran from July 2019 through January 2020.
During the upcoming Seoul leg of the tour, Jay Park will showcase previous hits, such as "Mommae” (2015) and tracks from his latest album, "The One You Wanted” (2024), while also unveiling some unreleased new songs.
"The concerts will create a lively ambience where the artist and fans can revel in the enjoyment of newly arranged tracks together alongside instrumental sounds," More Vision said.
Ticket sales will open on March 24 at 8 p.m. on Melon Ticket for the members of the artist’s fan club and on March 26 at 12 p.m. for Hyundai Card holders. General ticket sales will be available on March 27 at 8 p.m.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
