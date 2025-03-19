Twice to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, more K-pop acts set to perform
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 13:42
K-pop artists are set to make a strong showing at this year's Lollapalooza Chicago music festival.
Girl group Twice will headline the upcoming Lollapalooza Chicago music festival for the first time, alongside other headliners including Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii.
Other Korean acts — boy bands BoyNextDoor and KickFlip, girl group Katseye and rock bands Xdinary Heroes and Wave to Earth — will also take the stage at the event.
The four-day Lollapalooza Chicago music festival will be held from July 31 to Aug. 3 at its permanent location of Grant Park, anticipating115,000 daily visitors. The final lineup for the festival was announced Wednesday but the specific dates for each performance have not been released yet.
The Lollapalooza music festival started as a touring event in 1991 but has been held at Grant Park in Chicago annually since 2005. Multiple festivals under the brand are now held globally in Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)