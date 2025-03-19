 Twice to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, more K-pop acts set to perform
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Twice to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, more K-pop acts set to perform

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 13:42
Girl group Twice in a promotional image for this year's Lollapalooza Chicago music festival [LOLLAPALOOZA]

Girl group Twice in a promotional image for this year's Lollapalooza Chicago music festival [LOLLAPALOOZA]

 
K-pop artists are set to make a strong showing at this year's Lollapalooza Chicago music festival.
 
Girl group Twice will headline the upcoming Lollapalooza Chicago music festival for the first time, alongside other headliners including Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii.  
 
Other Korean acts — boy bands BoyNextDoor and KickFlip, girl group Katseye and rock bands Xdinary Heroes and Wave to Earth — will also take the stage at the event.  
 

Related Article

 
The four-day Lollapalooza Chicago music festival will be held from July 31 to Aug. 3 at its permanent location of Grant Park, anticipating115,000 daily visitors. The final lineup for the festival was announced Wednesday but the specific dates for each performance have not been released yet.
 
The Lollapalooza music festival started as a touring event in 1991 but has been held at Grant Park in Chicago annually since 2005. Multiple festivals under the brand are now held globally in Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags TWICE

More in K-pop

Bigger than BTS? Jimin's 'Who' breaks 'Dynamite' record as longest-charting song on Billboard Hot 100.

Big Bang's Daesung to begin Asian solo tour in Seoul next month

Twice to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, more K-pop acts set to perform

K-pop rock band N.Flying to hold '&CON4: Full Circle' concerts in Seoul and Busan

PR firm Hahm Partners makes K-pop foray with Kpopmerch, Skyventures acquisitions

Related Stories

Girl group Twice to drop first English single 'The Feels' on Oct. 1

Twice reveals teaser of music video for upcoming track 'The Feels'

Girl group Twice’s 'I Can’t Stop Me' surpasses 300 million views on YouTube

Twice's music video for ‘Ooh-Ahh’ surpasses 400 million views

Twice's Dahyun to make acting debut in upcoming indie film 'All-out Sprint'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)