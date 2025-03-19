 All aboard
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 19:13
Soldiers from the South Korean Army’s 17th Infantry Division board a Chinook helicopter from the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division during a joint battle command training exercise in Paju, Gyeonggi, in this photo provided by the South Korean Army on March 19. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY]

The Army said that 1,200 soldiers from both militaries participated in the exercise, which began on March 16.  
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Army military exercise United States South Korea

