All aboard
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 19:13
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Soldiers from the South Korean Army’s 17th Infantry Division board a Chinook helicopter from the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division during a joint battle command training exercise in Paju, Gyeonggi, in this photo provided by the South Korean Army on March 19.
The Army said that 1,200 soldiers from both militaries participated in the exercise, which began on March 16.
