 South Korean, U.S. troops stage large-scale battle command exercise
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 19 Mar. 2025, 14:57
U.S. soldiers send a military robot into a room at a training ground simulating a North Korean weapons of mass destruction facility in Paju, Gyeonggi, during combined drills with South Korean troops on March 12. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

South Korean and U.S. troops have launched a large-scale battle command training exercise, the South's Army said Wednesday, in efforts to enhance their combined readiness against North Korean military threats.
 
The five-day training, set to run through Thursday at training facilities in Incheon, west of Seoul, and in the border town of Paju, mobilized some 1,200 troops from both sides, according to the Army.
 

The ongoing exercise involved troops from units including the 17th Infantry Division, the Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Command, as well as the Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, it added.
 
The computer-simulated drills, designed to enhance the combat command and control capabilities of commanding officers, incorporated counter weapons of mass destruction and air maneuvering operations along with on-field drills to provide realistic training.
 
The 17th Infantry Division has been conducting the battle command training with the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division since 2013.
 
The latest drills were organized in conjunction with the Freedom Shield, an annual springtime exercise conducted by the allies, set to complete its 11-day run Thursday.
 
Yonhap
