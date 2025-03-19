 South Korea, Malaysia agree to continue efforts for complete denuclearization of North Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 18:33
Lee Seung-beom, left, the Korean Defense Ministry's director general for international policy, and Mohd Yani bin Daud, the Malaysian Defense Ministry's deputy secretary general for policy, shake hands as they meet for talks at the ministry's headquarters in central Seoul on March 19. [YONHAP]

South Korean and Malaysian defense officials agreed Wednesday to continue efforts for the complete denuclearization of North Korea during regular bilateral talks in Seoul, the defense ministry said.
 
Lee Seung-beom, the ministry's director general for international policy, and Mohd Yani bin Daud, the Malaysian defense ministry's deputy secretary general for policy, made the pledge as they met to discuss defense cooperation and the regional security situation.
 

"They expressed concern over the negative impact of North Korea's troop dispatch to the Ukraine war on the security on the Korean Peninsula and the region," the ministry said, noting the Malaysian side expressed support for Seoul's condemnation of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
 
"The two sides also agreed to continue making efforts together to faithfully implement the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea and for the complete denuclearization of North Korea."
 
The officials also agreed to make efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, as well as maritime security and the arms industry, it said.
 
The talks took place as Seoul seeks to bolster defense cooperation with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). South Korea has proposed holding combined maritime drills with Asean next year.
 
Yonhap
