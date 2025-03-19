 2nd self-immolator believed to be Yoon supporter dies from injuries
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 18:36
Police investigate the site where a presumed Yoon supporter set himself on fire in central Seoul on March 7. [YONHAP]

A man in his 70s who was presumed to be a supporter of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol died Wednesday after setting himself on fire earlier this month, according to police.
 
The 79-year-old man, whose name was withheld, self-immolated after scattering printouts illustrating support for Yoon on the rooftop of a building near Seoul City Hall on March 7.
 

According to police, the man died while being treated at a hospital specializing in burns injuries in Seoul at around 1 p.m.
 
It marked the second case of a supporter of Yoon dying from self-immolation.
 
On Jan. 15, a man in his 50s set himself on fire near the investigators' office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, where Yoon was being questioned at that time over his botched martial law imposition, and was later pronounced dead.
 
Yonhap 
