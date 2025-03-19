CIO questions defense intelligence head over alleged role in martial law declaration
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 11:54
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) began questioning Lt. Gen. Won Cheon-hee, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, on Wednesday regarding his involvement in the martial law declaration of Dec. 3.
Won was summoned as a suspect on charges of conspiracy to commit insurrection. The CIO had previously searched and seized evidence from his office and residence on Feb. 21.
He is suspected of attending a face-to-face briefing held by former Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho with then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Dec. 2, the day before martial law was declared. During this meeting, martial law was reportedly discussed.
On Dec. 1 and 3, before and after the briefing, Moon allegedly held the so-called "Lotteria meeting" with former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won and others to conspire about occupying the National Election Commission (NEC) and forming "Investigation Unit 2."
Investigation Unit 2 was a secret military organization allegedly planned by former minister Kim and former commander Noh to investigate election fraud claims immediately after martial law was declared.
Based on these findings, the CIO suspects that Won was aware of the martial law plans in advance and may have discussed the formation of Investigation Unit 2 during the Dec. 2 briefing. The CIO intends to question him about the "Lotteria meeting" using data from confiscated mobile phones.
The investigation will examine his exact involvement with Investigation Unit 2. Additionally, Won was previously questioned by the National Office of Investigation (NOI) on Jan. 23 about insurrection charges. The NOI transferred the case, which includes six military officials, to the CIO on Feb. 12.
The Ministry of National Defense, however, maintains that the Dec. 2 briefing only covered the intelligence agency's budget and did not discuss martial law.
Meanwhile, the CIO transferred three military colonels — Ko Dong-hee, Kim Bong-kyu and Jeong Sung-wook — accused of conspiring to occupy the NEC, arrest its employees, and form Investigation Unit 2, to the military prosecution in early February. They were indicted without detention on Feb. 28.
