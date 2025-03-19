 Not a lot of time left
Not a lot of time left

Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 20:00
During a party supreme council meeting on Wednesday, the DP leader Lee Jae-myung declared, “If the acting President Choi Sang-mok destroys the constitutional order, any citizen can arrest acting President Choi as a flagrant offender. I hope he watches out for himself.” These remarks were directed at Choi’s decision not to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court justice. Earlier this month, the DP had refrained from aggressively pressing for Ma’s appointment, citing concerns that doing so could delay the Constitutional Court’s ruling. However, as the ruling remains pending, the party has reintroduced the issue. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
