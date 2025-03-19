The rebellion paradox: When is it time to celebrate victory?

A fragile egg was hurled at a solid rock. The egg merely sustained a minor crack on its shell, yet the rock itself split apart. According to Newton’s third law of motion — the principle of action and reaction — the egg and the rock exert equal and opposite forces upon impact. Anyone with common sense knows which of the two will shatter under pressure. Theoretically, the probability of the rock breaking is not zero, but in practical terms, it might as well be. This is why we describe reckless challenges or foregone conclusions as “hitting a rock with an egg.” And yet, in the world of sports, such improbable feats occur more often than one might think. Occasionally, the rock does break. We call this an upset — or even a rebellion.This year, two significant elections took place in the Korean sports community, both defying expectations like an egg breaking a rock. In the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) presidential election on Jan. 14, Ryu Seung-min (417 votes) defeated incumbent Lee Kee-heung (379 votes) by a margin of just 38 votes — merely 3 percent of the total 1,209 ballots cast. Yoo, an Olympic gold medalist in men’s table tennis at the 2008 Beijing Games, has also served as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission member and president of the Korea Table Tennis Association. His credentials make him more than qualified to lead the nation’s sports administration. Even so, taking on a sitting president who was confident in securing a third term was a true David-versus-Goliath battle. In the end, David won — just as Ryu had toppled world No. 1 Wang Hao in Beijing 17 years ago.Then, on Feb. 28, the KSOC General Assembly convened to select Korea’s host city candidate for the 2036 Summer Olympics. Seoul, the presumed frontrunner, had already been chosen as the domestic candidate for the 2032 Olympics back in 2019. It had a longer preparation period and significantly more accumulated expertise than its competitors. The general consensus was that the vote was a mere formality. However, when the ballots were counted, North Jeolla Province (Jeonbuk) had won by a landslide 49-11. Analysts have offered various explanations for this outcome, but one factor stands out: its presentation strategy. Jeonbuk opened its pitch with a pointed rhetorical question: “Seoul — again?” This single phrase struck a nerve. Just as David felled Goliath with a well-aimed stone to the forehead, this remark proved to be a critical blow.On March 12, K League club Gwangju FC faced Japan’s Vissel Kobe in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16. A week earlier, Gwangju had suffered a 0-2 defeat in the away leg. Statistically, the odds were stacked against them. Gwangju had finished third in Korea’s K League 1, while Vissel Kobe was the reigning champion of Japan’s J League 1. According to the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) annual rankings, the Saudi Pro League (SPL), bolstered by oil money and international stars, ranks first, followed by the J League second, and the K League third. Against all odds, Gwangju staged a stunning comeback, winning 3-0 in the second leg and advancing to the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 3-2. A third-place team from the third-ranked league had triumphed over the champions of the second-ranked league. In contrast, Korea’s top two teams — Ulsan HD and Pohang Steelers — failed to even advance past the group stage. Remarkably, Gwangju did it without a single player from the national team (based on the March World Cup qualifiers roster).Meanwhile, in the English Premier League (EPL), an unexpected name has been climbing the standings: Nottingham Forest. As of March 18, the club sits in third place. The team’s name, “Forest,” stems from Sherwood Forest, home of the legendary Robin Hood. Nottingham was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 1998–99 season and spent 23 years bouncing between the second and third divisions. It finally clawed its way back to the top flight in the 2022–23 season after finishing fourth in the Championship and winning the promotion playoffs. Over the past two seasons, Nottingham hovered around the relegation zone, but this year, it is mounting a serious challenge. Notably, it remains the only team this season to have defeated league leader Liverpool (21 wins, 7 draws, 1 loss). If Nottingham maintains its current standing, it will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season — a remarkable turnaround.All of these rebellions remain incomplete. Ryu Seung-min faces a myriad of reform challenges in Korea’s sports administration. Jeonbuk must now compete against formidable international candidates in the IOC selection process. Gwangju has yet to play its quarterfinal match on April 25, let alone the semifinals or finals. Nottingham still has nine league matches left to solidify its place in the top four.Would victory in these battles justify raising a toast to success? Absolutely not. Every rebellion breeds new resistance. Pushing for reform invites fierce opposition. Hosting the Olympics is just the beginning — an even more daunting task awaits in organizing the Games. Winning in Asia only leads to the next challenge: competing on the world stage. Even if Nottingham secures its Champions League ticket, a far tougher battlefield awaits in Europe’s elite tournament.If one waits until everything is settled before celebrating, they may find themselves no longer the underdog but the rock itself — now besieged by a wave of challengers eager to smash them apart.What, then, should one do? When in doubt, look back to the days when you were still the egg.