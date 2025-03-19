Are private equity funds pursuing short-term gains instead of acting as 'catalysts in a stagnant pond'?
Published: 19 Mar. 2025, 00:00
The controversy intensified on March 4 when Homeplus officially filed for court receivership. MBK claimed that it had no choice but to seek rehabilitation after Homeplus’s credit rating was downgraded on Feb. 28. However, suspicions are growing that MBK anticipated the downgrade yet proceeded with the bond issuance before initiating court proceedings. Prior to filing for rehabilitation, Homeplus raised billions of won by issuing corporate bonds and asset-backed short-term bonds secured against credit card sales receivables. Of these, 188 billion won ($129.7 million) in bonds were primarily purchased by individual and corporate investors through underwriting securities firms, raising concerns about potential losses for ordinary investors. In response, the National Tax Service has launched a tax investigation into MBK, while the Financial Supervisory Service is examining the underwriting securities firms and credit rating agencies to determine the circumstances surrounding the bond issuance and downgrade.
MBK’s acquisition of Homeplus exemplifies the risks associated with PEF-driven leveraged buyouts. MBK financed 2.7 trillion won — 45% of the 6 trillion won acquisition cost — through loans. Such methods, which often involve selling off core assets to repay excessive debt, can significantly undermine the management of acquired companies. Homeplus, for instance, sold off prime store locations to pay off its debt, while similar concerns have emerged regarding Hansem and Lock & Lock after their acquisitions by domestic PEFs. Entrusting the proverbial cat with the fish is not a viable solution. Financial regulators must ensure that PEFs fulfill their intended role as "catalysts in a stagnant pond" while implementing safeguards to mitigate their adverse effects on corporate stability and economic sustainability.
