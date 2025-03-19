Yoon must commit to accepting the impeachment ruling

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol drags on, the divide between factions for and against the impeachment has deepened. Compared to the trials of two former presidents, Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, the extended deliberation has heightened concerns over the post-ruling landscape. Since Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, and the subsequent impeachment motion, Korea has found itself in a state of near-paralysis, with normal governance all but impossible. The urgent need to respond to rapidly evolving international dynamics is being overshadowed by escalating partisan strife and national discord. With the court's ruling imminent, fears persist that tensions may intensify rather than subside.As judgment day approaches, the political establishment must restore composure and demonstrate its ability to reunite the nation. To achieve this, the public must be assured that the ruling will be respected, regardless of the outcome. In this regard, recent commitments from both ruling and opposition party leaders to uphold the court's decision are a welcome development. Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the conservative People Power Party(PPP), stated unequivocally, "The party's official stance is to accept the court's judgment." Similarly, liberal Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae affirmed, "Respecting the court's decision is a given for any politician."However, the most critical figure in this matter — President Yoon — has yet to make an explicit commitment to accept the ruling. During his final statement at the impeachment trial on Feb. 25, he expressed gratitude to the justices for their diligent efforts but stopped short of pledging to abide by their decision.Attention has also turned to DP leader Lee Jae-myung's ambiguous stance on the matter. While Lee hinted at his willingness to accept the ruling during a YouTube broadcast, his remarks lacked the clarity needed to fully assure the public. The recent surge in increasingly aggressive rallies for both sides, along with direct threats against politicians, underscores the responsibility of both ruling and opposition leaders to take a firm and unambiguous position.The Constitutional Court's ruling is final and cannot be challenged under Korea's present legal system. No matter how difficult it may be for some to accept, it is the duty of political leaders to respect the justices' decision and work toward national stability. This is why unequivocal public commitments from both parties are essential. In particular, President Yoon, as the central figure in this crisis, must explicitly declare his respect for the decision. Yet, apart from statements issued by his legal representatives, he has remained largely silent on this crucial issue.As the ruling draws near, President Yoon’s failure to affirm his acceptance could be misinterpreted by his supporters as a signal of defiance, potentially deepening national divisions. To prevent further turmoil, he and both party leaders must prepare a road map for restoring political stability in the aftermath of the impeachment proceedings. The first step in this process is a firm, public commitment to honor the Constitutional Court’s ruling — without exception, without hesitation.