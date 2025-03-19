MRI shows no structural damage for Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo

San Francisco Giants center Lee Jung-hoo is not expected to be out long-term after imaging on his back came back negative.The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that an MRI on Lee's tight back did not reveal any structural damage. Although there is no timetable yet for his return, the Korean player will not likely miss an extended period of time.Lee underwent testing Monday after missing weekend action in spring training due to back discomfort. He had been set to start Saturday's game but was a late scratch.His back tightness lingered longer than the Giants had expected, which prompted them to send Lee for imaging and a follow-up exam.The Giants are scheduled to open their season on March 27 against the Cincinnati Reds on the road. But they will play two final spring training games at home, Oracle Park in San Francisco, next Monday and Tuesday.Giants manager Bob Melvin has said Lee would be "fine" as long as he could play some remaining spring training games either in Arizona or in San Francisco.Lee played in only 37 games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending left shoulder injury in a collision with an outfield wall at Oracle. This spring, Lee has a .300 batting average with two home runs, five RBIs and an on-base slugging of .967 in 12 games.Yonhap